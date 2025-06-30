WWII Artillery Shell Discovered in Passaic River During Magnet Fishing Outing

An unexploded artillery shell was found in the Passaic River in Bergen County on Thursday, June 26, police said. This file photo shows an unexploded artillery shell that was found by fishermen below the Lyndhurst Bridge in Bergen County in July 2022.

A metal-hunting buff hauled an unexpected find from the murky depths of the Passaic River: a World War II artillery shell. The discovery happened near De Jessa Bridge in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, on June 26.

After rushing to the site, the Bergen County Bomb Squad took control. "It was determined that the shell no longer had a fuse," said Detective Captain Vincent Auteri of Lyndhurst Police.

Standing on the bridge linking Lyndhurst to Nutley, the finder used a strong magnet tied to a rope. This spot sits above waters steeped in factory history.

The growing trend of magnet fishing blends the thrill of discovery with cleaning up waterways. Armed with strong magnets and sturdy ropes, hunters pull all sorts of metal items from the water's grasp.

Old military gear often turns up in U.S. waters, left behind from past operations or tossed away without care. Safety rules are clear: don't touch, just call the police.

The Passaic's waters hold secrets from its wartime past. Its banks once buzzed with factories churning out supplies for troops. This marks the first wartime shell found in 2025.

Officials stress a simple rule: spot something that looks like old military gear? Step back. Mark the spot. Call the police. Let the pros handle it.

The shell now sits in a secure spot. Standard steps will follow: documenting the find, then proper disposal through military channels.