Stevie Nicks Announces More 2025 US Tour Dates

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has announced an extension to her North American arena tour. 

The newly announced dates both fill in long gaps between shows on Nicks' existing tour, as well as pushes back the end of the tour by another 10 days. 

Additionally, some of the dates are “make up” dates for her now-cancelled tour with Billy Joel after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus earlier this year.  

When announcing the show in April, Nicks excitedly stated “More solo shows are on the way in 2025 – I can’t wait to share these nights with you.” on her social media platforms. 

With a new opening date of August 8th in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, Nicks also add several other major cities that were not on the original tour. Another newly announced date is right here in Jersey at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.  

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Stevie Nicks 2025 US Tour Dates: 

8/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* 

8/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden 

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

08/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center 

08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center 

08/27 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena 

08/30 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena 

09/03 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live* 

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena* 

10/01 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center* 

10/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center* 

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena 

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena 

10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center 

10/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall* 

10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center* 

10/25 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena* 

* = newly announced shows 

