Nifty Fifty’s Plans New Restaurant at Old Newton Diner Location

A Nifty Fifty's eatery might soon fill the vacant lot at 931 White Horse Pike in Haddon Township, New Jersey. The site, which has sat unused since flames claimed the Newton Diner 15 years back, awaits approval at a July 10 planning board meeting. The spot sits in a busy strip near a freshly built Wawa.

Located next to The Ritz Theatre Company, this would mark Nifty Fifty's second South Jersey spot. The plans need special approval for spacing rules, fence designs, and their classic 1950s signage style. Their vision clashes with current town codes.

With nine spots spread across the Delaware Valley, their main hub sits in Turnersville. While that spot boasts mini-golf and games, this new place will focus just on meals. Short and sweet.

The brand's cooking has earned praise: ten "Best of Philly" awards sit on their shelf from Philadelphia Magazine. They've built their name on scratch-made food: hand-pressed burgers sizzle on grills while potatoes transform into crispy fries. Their thick shakes draw crowds, too.

Guests watch cooks work their magic through see-through walls. Behind glass panels, staff coat chicken in fresh breading: no secrets here.

Town officials will review everything at the municipal building on Haddon Avenue when the clock strikes 7:30 p.m. They'll weigh requests about property boundaries and sign rules.