Chicago Announces an Expanded Edition of “Chicago IX”

Chicago has had their fair share of hits, so much so that for the 50th anniversary of Chicago IX, their greatest hits album, they are expanding its coverage!

Released in 1975, the original version contained 11 of Chicago’s biggest hits from 1964 to 1974. Some of which were “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “If You Leave Me Now.”

The original Chicago IX was a massive success for the already incredibly successful band. It topped the U.S. charts and spent well over a year on the Billboard 200 chart. The greatest hits album has since been certified quintuple platinum by the RIAA, selling over 5 million copies.

The new edition of the album expands the reach of the original Chicago IX, adding 10 more releases from 1975 until 1980. Now the album includes songs like “Baby What a Big Surprise,” “Street Player,” and “Thunder and Lightning.”

Not only is the track list expanding, but the album itself is getting a facelift as well! Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded is going to feature a new gold-colored background to the original art.