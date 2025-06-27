ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Dylan Ends Two Streaks In One Week

In the past few days, Bob Dylan has broken two streaks longer than a decade only a day apart from each other, and his fans are beyond excited.  First, on…

Nick Polis

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

In the past few days, Bob Dylan has broken two streaks longer than a decade only a day apart from each other, and his fans are beyond excited. 

First, on Tuesday, June 24th, Dylan announced he would be releasing a new book filled with his art titled Point Blank (Quick Studies) on November 18th, 2025.  

Point Blank will be comprised of nearly 100 works of art that Dylan created between 2021 and 2022, most of which hasn’t been seen by the public.  

The book will mostly be made up of portraits, still lifes, and landscapes of many subjects. According to the announcement, these subjects include “roller-skating lovers, a suite of armor, a suspension bridge, a karaoke singer, a roll of Scotch tape” and so much more. 

Publisher of Point Blank and Vice President of Simon & Schuster Sean Manning said, “This book showcases Bob Dylan’s Mastery of telling stories, creating moods and provoking feelings.”

Point Blank (Quick Studies) is currently available for preorder now

The very next day, while on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, Bob Dylan swapped out “Simple Twist of Fate” off of 1975’s Blood on the Tracks in favor of a classic song that hasn’t been performed since February 2010.  

The song in question was 1964’s “The Times They Are A-Changin", which Dylan played a slower version of on piano down in Franklin, Tennessee. 

The next stop of the Outlaw Music Festival is Friday, June 27th in Memphis, Tennessee, and only time will tell if this was a one-off change, or if Bob Dylan is bringing the classic back through the rest of the tour. 

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival are on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Bob DylanPoint Blank (Quick Studies)The Times They Are A-Changin
Nick PolisWriter
Related Stories
Chicago Announces an Expanded Edition of “Chicago IX”
MusicChicago Announces an Expanded Edition of “Chicago IX”Nick Polis
Stevie Nicks Announces More 2025 US Tour Dates
MusicStevie Nicks Announces More 2025 US Tour DatesNick Polis
Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81
MusicMick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect