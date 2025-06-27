Bob Dylan Ends Two Streaks In One Week

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California.

In the past few days, Bob Dylan has broken two streaks longer than a decade only a day apart from each other, and his fans are beyond excited.

First, on Tuesday, June 24th, Dylan announced he would be releasing a new book filled with his art titled Point Blank (Quick Studies) on November 18th, 2025.

Point Blank will be comprised of nearly 100 works of art that Dylan created between 2021 and 2022, most of which hasn’t been seen by the public.

The book will mostly be made up of portraits, still lifes, and landscapes of many subjects. According to the announcement, these subjects include “roller-skating lovers, a suite of armor, a suspension bridge, a karaoke singer, a roll of Scotch tape” and so much more.

Publisher of Point Blank and Vice President of Simon & Schuster Sean Manning said, “This book showcases Bob Dylan’s Mastery of telling stories, creating moods and provoking feelings.”

Point Blank (Quick Studies) is currently available for preorder now.

The very next day, while on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, Bob Dylan swapped out “Simple Twist of Fate” off of 1975’s Blood on the Tracks in favor of a classic song that hasn’t been performed since February 2010.

The song in question was 1964’s “The Times They Are A-Changin", which Dylan played a slower version of on piano down in Franklin, Tennessee.

The next stop of the Outlaw Music Festival is Friday, June 27th in Memphis, Tennessee, and only time will tell if this was a one-off change, or if Bob Dylan is bringing the classic back through the rest of the tour.