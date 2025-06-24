100 Surfers Honor Late Beach Boys Icon with a paddle-out in California

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 12: Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction’s “Love and Mercy” DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

At Huntington Beach on Saturday, surfers paddled into the Pacific waters as hundreds looked on from shore. The ocean tribute celebrated what would have been Brian Wilson's 83rd birthday just one day before.

"The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson had a huge part in establishing what we would call the Southern California beach culture," said Peter "PT" Townend

Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean, who wrote "Surf City" with Wilson, came to the memorial. Surfers made a circle in the water, holding flowers before riding waves back to shore.

The event lined up with International Surfing Day and the first day of summer. The idea came from a random lunch meeting between Torrence and Visit Huntington Beach CEO Kelly Miller.

Before his passing on June 11 at 82, Wilson wrote or co-wrote more than two dozen Top 40 hits during the mid-1960s. His talent shines in classics like "I Get Around," "Help Me Rhonda," and "Good Vibrations."

His work got him into both the Rock & Roll and Songwriters halls of fame. The album "Pet Sounds" remains one of rock's greatest achievements.

This ocean memorial follows a longtime California coastal tradition. For generations, paddle-outs have honored fallen surf community members.

His songs, like "Surfin' Safari," made surfing popular worldwide. The music shaped countless West Coast lives, creating strong connections between surfers and musicians.