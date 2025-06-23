Plainsboro Approves 109-Acre Mixed-Use Project at Old Princeton Nurseries Location

A plan to build housing, retail, office space and a hotel on the 109-acre site was approved by the Plainsboro Planning Board.

In a big step forward, Plainsboro's Planning Board voted unanimously to turn the historic Princeton Nurseries site along Route 1 into a large mixed-use development. The 109-acre project represents a major change for central New Jersey's development plans.

The development will add shops, homes, a hotel, and business space to one of central New Jersey's key Route 1 spots. The property is part of a bigger 271-acre piece of land that extends into South Brunswick Township.

South Brunswick has divided their 162 acres into three main areas. A Gateway District serves as the centerpiece, with Flex/Light Industrial and Transitional/Office Districts completing the layout. The areas will include medical centers, research buildings, stores, and places for recreation.

The property has quite a history. Starting in 1913, Princeton Nurseries grew to become America's biggest commercial plant nursery. At its height, the nursery covered 1,200 acres until local operations stopped in 1995.

More than 40 original buildings still stand today, protected by state and national historic registries. The nursery's plant innovations continue to make an impact, especially through the hardy Princeton Elm.

Princeton University bought the land from the Flemer family as the 1900s came to an end. Since then, 240 acres have been set aside as green spaces and parks, mostly in South Brunswick.

The nursery's influence reaches well beyond its original boundaries. William Flemer Sr.'s dream expanded across several townships, leaving a lasting impact on Plainsboro and South Brunswick's landscape.