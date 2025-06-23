Major Retailers Cut Air Conditioner Prices as Heat Dome Hits 190 Million Americans

A window air conditioning unit outside an old brick apartment building above a garden with yellow sunflowers during summer in Astoria Queens New York

A massive heat wave now affects 190 million Americans across huge parts of the country. From Chicago to Boston, people face hot temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The harsh conditions have pushed big retailers to cut cooling unit prices.

Major stores and online sellers like Amazon have dropped prices dramatically. Window units and portable AC units are at their cheapest prices this year, just as hot, humid weather makes being outside dangerous.

Popular brands fill the sales floors - Midea, Whirlpool, Hisense, TCL, Windmill, and Amazon's own brand compete for customers. A basic 5,000 BTU window unit from Amazon now costs $126.

The humid weather creates real dangers. With dew points stuck in the 70s, big cities expect temperatures over 100. Philadelphia bakes while D.C. and New York City deal with dangerous heat indexes.

After running out of stock before, stores now guarantee quick delivery. Many include free shipping to help people prepare before extreme heat hits their region.

The deals come at a crucial time. Previous heat waves emptied store shelves quickly, while delivery delays left many buyers suffering for weeks.

Small AC units offer relief to apartment residents and people in older buildings without central air. These people often struggle most during long hot spells, with few ways to stay cool.

Last year's sales numbers guide current offerings. Stores noted which models sold best in recent summers, focusing today's deals on popular choices.

Weather experts predict even worse conditions ahead. The combination of extreme heat and humidity creates dangerous situations across many states.

Online stores show tons of cooling options on sale. Retailers promise quick shipping to avoid the delays that caused problems in past years.