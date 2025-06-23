ENTER TO WIN: Mannheim Steamroller’s “American Spirit” Album

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a digital download card for Mannheim Steamroller’s “American Spirit” album.

Mannheim Steamroller is a neoclassical new-age group formed in 1974. The group is most known for the “Fresh Aire” series of albums. The music on these albums combined classical music with new age rock and rock to create a unique style. Mannheim Steamroller has also found success with a series of Christmas albums. They have also released albums for Halloween, ambient sounds and atmospheric music, and romance. They have sold over 28 million albums in the US alone. Some of the Christmas albums have even gone platinum multiple times.

In the early days, no record label would sign the band. Therefore, Mannheim Steamroller’s founder and director Chip Davis created his own label called “American Gramaphone”. It was on this label that he would release not only every Mannheim Steamroller album, but also his entire solo discography.

“American Spirit” is a 13-track album focused on patriotism. Some highlights on this album are “Star Bangled Banner”, “America The Beautiful”, “Home On The Range”, and “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”. There’s also a re-recording of the C.W. McCall hit single “Convoy”. C.W. McCall (whose real name is William Dale Fries Jr) created the song with Mannheim Steamroller’s founder and director Chip Davis in 1975.

This album is sure to keep you in the spirit of celebrating our great nation.

