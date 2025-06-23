Albatross: Not Your Typical Recreational Hangout

There is a new destination point in Central NJ, and you will have a blast if you go with your friends or your loved ones.

It is Albatross. It is conveniently located in Edison, right off Route 1, right by Top Golf and Supercharge, and I Fly.

It has it all, you can go Bowling on one of the 24 lanes which also have huge TV display screens that will be showing sporting events, it has a nice quaint restaurant scene to eat in, a huge Bar that encircles the place, and the best part I found, was the Front End and Back End Mini Golf courses, that are not quite your usual mini golf set-up.

How would you like to have to shoot into JAW’s mouth, or bet on your shot in a Roulette hole, or shoot down the Swiss Alps, or the wildest hole I felt was playing out of a Bank Vault.

Like I said, this is not your typical mini golf course; this is not a typical recreational venue

Albatross is a place that you will want to come back again and back time after time, and the staff is attentive and friendly, which is great to see.

So, on that next date night, or family outing, Destination Edison NJ is the place to go and head to Albatross