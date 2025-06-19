Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 20 – June 22

Celebrate the first weekend of summer with major festivals and live events across New Jersey. From high-flying stunts at State Fair Meadowlands to beachfront sets at the Barefoot Country Music Fest and bold flavors at Blues, Wine & BBQ, the state is packed with can't-miss experiences. Add markets and comedy from Kumail Nanjiani, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler, and there's something for everyone to enjoy.

State Fair Meadowlands

State Fair Meadowlands returns to East Rutherford with thrills for all ages. Enjoy jaw-dropping FMX stunts, Circus Lena's vintage acrobatics, Jurassic Kingdom's lifelike dinosaurs, and illusionist Jay Mattioli's magic. Food options include everything from fair classics to exotic bites such as alligator. Fireworks will light up the sky on July 3 and 4. With free parking and nonstop excitement, it's a must-visit summer tradition.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is the Northeast's largest outdoor country music event, held on the beach in Wildwood. The festival features more than 40 of the country's hottest artists across five unique stages. Major names such as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, and Jordan Davis lead a stacked lineup that showcases the genre's top talent. The Barefoot Country Music Fest offers an unforgettable summer experience for fans, cementing its place as a premier destination on the country music festival circuit.

Blues, Wine & BBQ

Blues, Wine & BBQ brings a flavorful weekend of wine tasting, live blues, and smoky barbecue to South Jersey. Guests can sample and purchase wines from 11 top local wineries, including Valenzano, Tomasello, and Autumn Lake. Enjoy mouthwatering fare from pitmasters such as Garner's Craft BBQ and Big Papa Jais, plus treats from House of Cupcakes and Dan's Waffles. Enjoy live music by Peter V & Blues Train on Saturday and Fish Eyed Blues on Sunday. Full-price admission includes a wristband, souvenir glass, and wine sampling from select New Jersey vineyards.

