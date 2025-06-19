RCA Plans to Release Huge 89-Track Elvis Presley Set from LA Recording Sessions

circa 1975: American popular singer and film star Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977), to his fans the undisputed ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

A massive five-CD collection, "Sunset Boulevard," lands August 1st, featuring 89 tracks from Elvis Presley's LA studio recordings. This incredible set includes over half of its tracks being released in the US for the first time.

Recorded over five years starting in 1970, these sessions from RCA's Los Angeles studios show Elvis in his element. Sound engineer Matt Ross-Spang has stripped away years of added production on two discs, getting back to the bare bones.

At RCA Studio C, seventeen tracks feature the King putting his spin on songs from music legends. Writers like Kris Kristofferson and Paul Williams gave their songs to Elvis's unique voice, while Billy Swan and Don McLean contributed their work, too.

Three full discs contain rough, unedited rehearsal tapes, showing Elvis and his TCB Band getting ready for Las Vegas shows in mid-1970 and late summer '74. These recordings document his switch from studio musicians to his regular touring band.

The set reveals some buried treasures - including fresh versions of "Twelfth of Never." One special moment features Elvis borrowing from Charles Boyer's "Where Does Love Go" for a powerful spoken intro to "Softly As I Leave You."

Fans get new takes on familiar favorites. "Separate Ways" gets refreshed along with "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and an energetic "Burning Love." Studio versions of "Green Green Grass of Home" appear alongside "The Wonder of You" and a heartfelt "Something."

Ross-Spang's clean mixes will also come out on a two-LP set. These recordings were made in the legendary Sunset Boulevard studios - now part of The Los Angeles Film School.