Atlantic City Kicks Off Fresh Stop Markets To Tackle Food Desert Problem

A new mobile app and market system has launched in Atlantic County, bringing farm produce to residents at income-based prices. The Atlantic County Economic Alliance teamed up with C.R.O.P.S. to make it happen.

"By joining C.R.O.P.S., we are connecting local farmers and families in need to build a stronger, more resilient economy in Atlantic County, ensuring benefits for all," said Lauren Moore, President of ACEA.

The test phase started in February 2025. The idea came from a successful 16-year run in Louisville, Kentucky, where New Roots, Inc. first tried it out. Now, New Jersey gets its shot at the program.

Through the app, buyers can pick fresh food straight from Atlantic City farms. It cuts out the middle steps, making sure food gets to tables while farmers earn what they should.

"This is the fulfillment of our dream to watch C.R.O.P.S. bridge critical gaps in our community," said Alicia Newcomb, C.R.O.P.S. Executive Director.

Ryan Ploch, who works the land nearby, put it plainly: "Atlantic City is a food desert, and it does not have to be. We are ready to help."

People who live there see good things coming. Gail K. thinks it will put better food on tables. Wendy M. sees it making people healthier. Briana S. likes how it puts money back into local hands.

At Reed's Farm, Hunter L. stays hopeful. "It is frustrating that there aren't more grocery options, but maybe we're going to make something even better."

Chef Ecstasy B. kept it simple: "Health is wealth, and I'm excited to build our bodies back stronger."