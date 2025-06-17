13-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Gets Sworn In By Over 1,400 Police Departments

A Houston teen with brain and spine cancer has earned badges from more than 1,400 police units across America. Devarjaye Daniel, known as DJ, keeps fighting while collecting honors.

At the Cliffside Park Municipal Complex on June 11, DJ added badges from eleven New Jersey departments. Officers came from local towns like North Bergen and Fort Lee, plus units from the Port Authority and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

"Each time you put on those uniforms, you didn't know it, but you were protecting and serving here while saving my son down in Texas," DJ's father, Theodis Daniel, said.

It started with three officers who brought food during Hurricane Harvey. Their act sparked an idea that turned into this nationwide mission.

Two days later, DJ took charge as the honorary head of security at American Dream Mall. Eight different police forces showed up, from state troopers to transit officers. The Meadowlands Fire Department joined too.

The cancer struck when DJ was six. Doctors gave him five months. Now at 13, he faces three new tumors. His dad says they're waiting on detailed brain test results after two contrast MRIs.

DJ's badge collection led him to the White House. President Trump made him a Secret Service agent before Congress on March 4. Next up: Rhode Island and Florida await.

"Bad turned good," his father said at Cliffside Park. "Your time with him keeps his fight strong."

On Facebook, DJ posted, "Let me and my family use this moment to say thank you all for the love, caring, support, and prayers by the citizens of the United States of America."