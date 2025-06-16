Gregory Porter Brings Soulful Jazz to NJPAC’s Intimate Stage in 2025 Performance

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Singer-songwriter and musician Gregory Porter during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with other members of the Royal Family, attended the annual carol service. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the profound values of love, compassion, and the vital connections we share—particularly during life’s most challenging moments. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.

Jazz star Gregory Porter will take the stage at Prudential Hall next summer. The June 29 show marks his return to Newark as part of the North to Shore series.

"I see myself as a musical messenger, using music to express consistent themes that are important to me," said Porter. "Specifically, love in its many forms, including romantic, familial, and love for people, places, and country, is important to me."

Starting at 3 p.m., Porter will blend his signature mix of jazz, soul, and gospel at the Newark venue. His hits Holding On and It Dont Matter stand out in a set that changes nightly.

Each show takes shape based on the moment. "I pick songs like a DJ would, watching the crowd, the space, what's going on in the world, and what needs to be said," he explained.

The mid-sized hall caught his attention with its sound design. Musicians can build close bonds with listeners while maintaining crystal-clear audio quality.

His songs strike a chord worldwide. "The music speaks to people even when the words don't," Porter said. His work stays true to themes of care and understanding.

To new artists, Porter stresses authenticity above all. Raw life stories shape the most moving music, he points out. This approach helped craft his own sound.

For Porter, jazz runs deeper than notes and rhythms. "This music lets us tell hard truths and share deep feelings, especially about Black life," he said. While tackling tough topics, his songs keep hope alive.