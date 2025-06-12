Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 13-June 15
This weekend in New Jersey is full of excitement, nostalgia, and community spirit. From the thrill-packed Tri-County Fair in Rockaway to high-flying stunts at the New Jersey Air Show and family fun at Monmouth Park's Father's Day celebration, there's something for everyone.
Tri-County Fair
- What: Tri-County Fair
- When: Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m.; Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 2 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Christ Church Rockaway, 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway
- Cost: Free admission, $5 parking, food/rides available for purchase
The Tri-County Fair, held on a sprawling 107-acre site in Rockaway, New Jersey, offers a vibrant celebration for all ages. Visitors can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere filled with the sounds of laughter, the aroma of classic fair foods, such as fried Oreos and sausage and peppers, and the dazzling sights of carnival rides and games. The fair features a variety of attractions, including thrill rides, kiddie rides, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show.
Father's Day at the Track
- What: Father's Day at the Track
- When: Sunday, June 15, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. (gates open at 11 a.m.)
- Where: Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport
- Cost: General Admission is $6, with free admission for gentlemen and children 12 and under
Presented by Wild Fork of Eatontown, Monmouth Park's Father's Day at the Track celebration offers the perfect blend of excitement, food, and family fun. Treat Dad to a delicious brunch in the Dining Club, or pack a picnic and enjoy live racing and free Family Fun Day activities from noon to 4 p.m.
New Jersey Air Show
- What: New Jersey Air Show
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, 7-9:30 p.m. (gates open at 4) and Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (gates open at 1)
- Where: Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford
- Cost: General Admission $39 to $49, Front Line Seating $59 to $79, and VIP - Flight Line Club $129 (tickets and parking must be purchased online in advance)
The 2025 NJ Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford offers an exhilarating blend of aviation thrills and family-friendly entertainment. This year's lineup features top-tier performers, including the Titan Aerobatic Team, Skip Stewart, and the Next Gen Eagles, alongside historic aircraft, such as the P-40 Warhawk and the USAF C-5 Galaxy. Attendees can also enjoy a dazzling night show complete with pyrotechnics, a laser display, and a fireworks finale.
Other Events
New Jersey comes alive with music, Pride, and celebration this June. Whether you're singing along with Keith Urban under the stars or celebrating at one of the state's vibrant Pride events, New Jersey offers unforgettable moments for every kind of fan:
- Keith Urban — "High and Alive World Tour": Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. at PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel
- The LGBTQ+ Prom Gala: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave., Jersey City
- Pride Under the Stars: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spiotta Park, 20-32 Village Plaza, South Orange Village