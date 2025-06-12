Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 13-June 15

This weekend in New Jersey is full of excitement, nostalgia, and community spirit. From the thrill-packed Tri-County Fair in Rockaway to high-flying stunts at the New Jersey Air Show and family fun at Monmouth Park's Father's Day celebration, there's something for everyone.

Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m.; Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 2 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, 1 to 7 p.m.

Christ Church Rockaway, 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway

Christ Church Rockaway, 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway Cost: Free admission, $5 parking, food/rides available for purchase

The Tri-County Fair, held on a sprawling 107-acre site in Rockaway, New Jersey, offers a vibrant celebration for all ages. Visitors can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere filled with the sounds of laughter, the aroma of classic fair foods, such as fried Oreos and sausage and peppers, and the dazzling sights of carnival rides and games. The fair features a variety of attractions, including thrill rides, kiddie rides, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Sunday, June 15, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. (gates open at 11 a.m.)

Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport

Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport Cost: General Admission is $6, with free admission for gentlemen and children 12 and under

Presented by Wild Fork of Eatontown, Monmouth Park's Father's Day at the Track celebration offers the perfect blend of excitement, food, and family fun. Treat Dad to a delicious brunch in the Dining Club, or pack a picnic and enjoy live racing and free Family Fun Day activities from noon to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 13, 2025, 7-9:30 p.m. (gates open at 4) and Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (gates open at 1)

Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford

Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford Cost: General Admission $39 to $49, Front Line Seating $59 to $79, and VIP - Flight Line Club $129 (tickets and parking must be purchased online in advance)

The 2025 NJ Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford offers an exhilarating blend of aviation thrills and family-friendly entertainment. This year's lineup features top-tier performers, including the Titan Aerobatic Team, Skip Stewart, and the Next Gen Eagles, alongside historic aircraft, such as the P-40 Warhawk and the USAF C-5 Galaxy. Attendees can also enjoy a dazzling night show complete with pyrotechnics, a laser display, and a fireworks finale.

