WMTR Remembers Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson

Countless hours were spent in my basement growing up listening to the writing and creativity of Mr Beach Boys Brian Wilson.

What truly amazed me about his writing style is that he did this all with a hearing disability brought on, sadly, by his father's physical abuse.. But he never let that stop him.

By now, everyone knows the stories of how the Beach Boys came to be known as America's Band, the combination of the passion for music of 3 brothers, Brian, Carl, Dennis, Cousin Mike, and David Marks, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston, just to name a few.

But that's just it.. through it all they kept coming out with hit after hits and kept on performing till this day, and even though their father said they never amounted to anything and sold their music catalog, they still tour today, and their music is loved by so many to this day.

I am sure I will get flak for this, calling them the best there ever was, but in my mind, Brian Wilson was the Mastermind behind so many others' musical creativity over the years, and this afternoon, a little bit of the Music industry has passed.