New Johnny Cash Book to Feature 38 Unpublished Works and Personal Archives

Headshot of American country singer Johnny Cash (1932 – 2003) singing on stage in a still from the film, ‘Johnny Cash – The Man, His World, His Music,’ directed by Robert Elfstrom, 1969.

This fall, a huge 720-page book called "The Complete Johnny Cash: Lyrics From A Lifetime Of Songwriting" will reveal 38 never-before-seen songs from the Man in Black's files. The book comes out on October 14th, 2025.

For $60, fans will get access to 526 songs covering the legend's 55-year career. Discoveries like "A Man Should Try" and "Everything's Alright" are among the hidden works that have been kept private until now.

The book arrives after a big moment - Cash became the first musician to get a statue in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection. This honor adds to his legacy, following his posthumous "Songwriter" album released in July 2024.

From his early days in Arkansas to his final writings in 2003, this extensive collection covers six decades. Readers will get to see pieces of the artist's life through photos of his worn notebooks, leather journals, and personal papers.

Mark Stielper adds background details throughout, while John Carter Cash writes the introduction. Their knowledge helps bring the whole collection to life.

The timeline shows how his hits came to be and reveals which songs never made it to recording. Between the finished songs, you'll discover random thoughts and personal notes.