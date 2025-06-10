Miss New Jersey Competition Returns to Resorts Casino June 12-14

The state's biggest scholarship contest for young women kicks off this June at Atlantic City's Resorts Superstar Theatre. Shows start at 8 p.m. across three nights, from June 12 through June 14.

A new state winner will step into the spotlight, ready to compete at the national Miss America stage. On the final night, current titleholder Elizabeth Mendel will pass on her state crown after a year of service.

Seven experts will watch, score, and select the next winner. They'll focus on four key areas: style, service, scholarship, and success. The panel includes international singer Christopher Macchio and Visit Atlantic City's chief, Larry Sieg.

This program opens doors for ambitious young women. The competition website missnj.org states: "Many go on to become neurosurgeons, social activists, military pilots, investigative journalists, expert coders or whatever she is created to be: beautiful, smart, principled, and passionate about changing the world."

The rest of the judging team brings varied skills to the table. Former news anchor Mindie Barnett joins Stockton University's Dr. Terricita Sass. Atlantic City Electric's Bert Lopez, Miss New York director Linda Carbo, and Miss Nebraska 1990 Michelle McCormick round out the panel.

After the final bow and crowning moment, guests can join a late-night celebration starting at 11:30 p.m. Want to watch the shows? Grab your seats through the ticketing website.