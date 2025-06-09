Mountain Creek Brings Back Two Popular Water Rides With Safety Improvements

This summer could mark the return of two water attractions at Mountain Creek. The park plans to unveil updated versions of Cannonball Falls and Tarzan Swings in Vernon, New Jersey, where Action Park once stood.

After a string of accidents in 2015, including six at Cannonball Falls alone, the slides stopped running. "It's specifically engineered to ensure that riders can ride it safely. The ride takes a slightly different route. It's a little longer," said Evan Kovach, resort general manager, to NJ.com.

Changes to Cannonball Falls include a milder water descent and a refined exit curve. The updated Tarzan Swings will feature three ropes, each with strict size limits. Guests will splash into deep waters: a pool stretching 20 feet down.

These attractions will sit in a fresh section named "The Gorge." While the main park welcomes visitors on June 20, these two rides must wait for state officials to sign off before their planned July debut.

"We call ourselves New Jersey's natural water park. A rope swing hidden in the woods on a mountain setting seems to fit that," Kovach said.

This site carries a dark past: Six people lost their lives when it operated as Action Park between 1978 and 1998. The spot earned grim nicknames: "Traction Park" and "Accident Park" due to its track record.

Back then, riders on Cannonball Falls would plunge 10 feet into water below. When five guests hurt their shoulders in 2015, state authorities stepped in and closed the attraction that season.