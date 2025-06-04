Talking Heads Drops Mysterious June 5, 2025 Video, Sparking Reunion Rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads attend Stop Making Sense Q & A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on September 13, 2023 in Brooklyn Borough of New York City, New York.

A mysterious video appeared on Talking Heads' Instagram, showing "June 5, 2025" - a date marking 50 years since they first hit the stage at CBGB's in New York City.

The full band hasn't played together since their final show in Christchurch, New Zealand on February 6, 1984. That's 40 years of quiet from these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, making this social media tease set off a wave of excitement among fans.

In '75, three musicians started what would become Talking Heads. David Byrne and Chris Frantz took a chance on Tina Weymouth, who had never played bass before. Jerry Harrison came on board later, making the legendary quartet complete.

Their first CBGB show featured nine songs, with "Psycho Killer" becoming an immediate fan favorite. Throughout that hot summer of '75, the club became their testing ground.

One memorable night at CBGB had them opening for The Ramones on June 20, 1975. These powerful shows helped shape the growing punk and new wave movement.

Their influence landed them on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Hits like "Life During Wartime" and "Once in a Lifetime" became the soundtrack of their peak years.