ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Talking Heads Drops Mysterious June 5, 2025 Video, Sparking Reunion Rumors

A mysterious video appeared on Talking Heads’ Instagram, showing “June 5, 2025” – a date marking 50 years since they first hit the stage at CBGB’s in New York City….

Josh Faiola

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads attend Stop Making Sense Q & A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on September 13, 2023 in Brooklyn Borough of New York City, New York.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for BAM)

A mysterious video appeared on Talking Heads' Instagram, showing "June 5, 2025" - a date marking 50 years since they first hit the stage at CBGB's in New York City.

The full band hasn't played together since their final show in Christchurch, New Zealand on February 6, 1984. That's 40 years of quiet from these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, making this social media tease set off a wave of excitement among fans.

In '75, three musicians started what would become Talking Heads. David Byrne and Chris Frantz took a chance on Tina Weymouth, who had never played bass before. Jerry Harrison came on board later, making the legendary quartet complete.

Their first CBGB show featured nine songs, with "Psycho Killer" becoming an immediate fan favorite. Throughout that hot summer of '75, the club became their testing ground.

One memorable night at CBGB had them opening for The Ramones on June 20, 1975. These powerful shows helped shape the growing punk and new wave movement.

Their influence landed them on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Hits like "Life During Wartime" and "Once in a Lifetime" became the soundtrack of their peak years.

If they get back together, fans would see something that hasn't happened since the Reagan era - all four original members playing together. The timing feels right: exactly 50 years after their first show.

The Talking Heads
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
State Theatre New Jersey Sets ’60s Rock Show with Four Classic Bands
MusicState Theatre New Jersey Sets ’60s Rock Show with Four Classic BandsJosh Faiola
Lynkedin Lyrics: The Instagram Account that Turns ‘Resumes into Remixes’
MusicLynkedin Lyrics: The Instagram Account that Turns ‘Resumes into Remixes’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Al Jardine speaks onstage during the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys"
MusicBeach Boys Co-Founder Al Jardine’s Musical Career Spans Six DecadesJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect