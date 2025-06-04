State Theatre New Jersey Sets ’60s Rock Show with Four Classic Bands

ContestsEvents
Josh Faiola

Steve Boone (left), the bassist of US rock band The Lovin’ Spoonful with singer Peter Noone (centre) and guitarist Keith Hopwood (right) of British pop group Herman’s Hermits, during an appearance on ‘Hullabaloo’ at NBC’s Studio 8-H in New York City, 9th February 1965.

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Get ready for a blast from the past as The Grass Roots, The Lovin' Spoonful, The Brooklyn Bridge, and Jay and the Americans take over State Theatre New Jersey's historic stage. These legendary '60s bands are set to deliver an amazing show.

The beautiful theater, designed by Thomas W. Lamb in 1921, began its journey as a vaudeville house at 15 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick. Over its 102-year history, it's never lost its special charm.

Savvy theater fans can score great deals on tickets. Choose two shows for a 10% discount, or go big with three or more to get 20% off. Looking for a complete night out? Get a package that includes a hotel stay.

While preserving its beautiful 1930s Art Deco style, the venue now features modern amenities. Recent renovations added better accessibility, including wheelchair spaces and sensory-friendly options.

As New Jersey's second-biggest theater, it's hosted countless memorable shows. From Chubby Checker dancing to late-night Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings, these walls have seen it all.

In the 1950s, the theater got a major sound system upgrade. This change transformed the old silent movie house into an amazing concert venue with fantastic acoustics that still impresses today.

Coming up, their Night in Lights Annual Benefit Gala happens on June 7, 2025. This event helps bring live performances to more people in the community.

From its beginnings as an RKO movie palace to today's role as Central New Jersey's premier nonprofit arts center, this venue keeps growing while staying true to its history.

