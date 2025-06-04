Beach Boys Co-Founder Al Jardine’s Musical Career Spans Six Decades

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: Al Jardine speaks onstage during the world premiere of Disney+ documentary “The Beach Boys” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.

For more than six decades, Al Jardine of the Beach Boys has made his mark on American music. His incredible work landed him spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the Beach Boys' rhythm guitarist and backup singer, Jardine rose to fame with their number one hit "Help Me, Rhonda" in 1965. His unique voice led "Then I Kissed Her" and brought new life to "Cottonfields."

Born in Lima, Ohio in 1942, Jardine eventually made his way to Hawthorne, California, where the band came together. Though he briefly left in 1962, his comeback the following year cemented his place in music history.

In 2010, Jardine launched his solo career with "A Postcard From California." Music legends Neil Young and Stephen Stills joined him on this personal project. His songs spoke about environmental beauty, featuring tracks like "Don't Fight The Sea" and "Looking Down The Coast."

After Carl Wilson passed away in 1998, Jardine stopped touring. But the stage called him back for a special reunion in 2012, celebrating 50 years of Beach Boys music. Since 2013, he's been performing with Brian Wilson's band.

The industry honored Jardine in 1988 with his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. In 2001, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recognized his group's influence on music.