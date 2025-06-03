Middlesex County Launches Grants for 250th American Revolution Celebration

A new grant initiative worth up to $7,500 will support projects marking America's 250th birthday in 2026. Through the Arts Institute, local organizations can obtain funds to tell stories of the county's role during the Revolutionary War.

Town groups and nonprofits with 501c3 or 501c4 status can apply. Awards start at $1,000, with selections made through a competitive review.

The funding window spans July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026. Applications must reach officials by June 30, 2025.

Accepted activities span a wide range. From historical presentations and art installations to guided walks and hands-on workshops, each must occur within county boundaries and provide access for all abilities.

This push aligns with RevolutionNJ, the state's main commemorative program. Selected works should uncover hidden historical accounts while boosting public knowledge of the era.

Want to learn more? Join the virtual info session on May 29, 2025. The Zoom meeting starts sharp at 1:00 p.m.

After completion, grant winners must submit detailed accounts within 30 days. This step tracks fund usage and measures impact.

Need help with your submission? Program director Richard Simon stands ready to assist through phone or email contact.

Find birthday updates at middlesexcountynj.gov/250. The site lists upcoming activities and shares key details about the celebration.