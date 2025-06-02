30 New Restaurants Pop Up Across North Jersey in 2025

Happy mother and daughter celebrating mothers day and taking selfie at restaurant

The food scene in North Jersey burst to life this spring as thirty fresh eateries opened their doors. From Bergen to Essex, new spots brought bold tastes to local streets.

In Lake Hiawatha, Namkeen fuses Nashville heat with Pakistani spice. Westwood's Toba mixes American cooking with global flair. Chef Giuseppe Agostino, who made his mark at Del Posto, now runs Mykos Estiatorio in Northvale, putting his spin on Greek dishes.

Global brands staked their claims too. Sweet-makers Helvaci Ali picked Paterson for their second U.S. shop. Bacio Nero chose Bloomfield to start their American story. East Hanover got lucky with an 85°C Bakery Cafe.

Kimchi Smoke came back to life on Kinderkamack Road in Westwood. Their Texas-Asian mix still draws crowds who crave smoky meat with a kick.

Hand-held bites took center stage at two spots. Nutley got The Crazy Argentinian Empanadas, while These Freakin' Empanadas turned their food truck success into a real shop in Wood-Ridge.

Parsippany's Wonder Food Hall brings many tastes under one roof. The old Six Brothers Diner in Little Falls now houses Li's Hot Pot & BBQ, where guests cook Korean meats and broths at their tables.

Fort Lee scored twice: sweet-filled bombolones at Angelina Bakery, and Ahjae Gookbap's second spot - a Yelp top pick in North Jersey.

The Wandering Que brought its slow-cooked brisket to Englewood's kosher scene. Tatte Bakery & Cafe picked Ridgewood to plant its first New Jersey flag.