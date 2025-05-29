Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 30-June 1

New Jersey comes alive this weekend with music, comedy, and culture, offering unforgettable experiences from Jersey City to Atlantic City. With so much to see and hear, this weekend promises nonstop entertainment for every taste.

Jersey City Jazz Festival

What: The 12th Annual Jersey City Jazz Festival

The 12th Annual Jersey City Jazz Festival When: Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, 2025 (various events happening across the city, Tuesday, May 27, through Thursday, May 29, leading up to the event)

Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, 2025 (various events happening across the city, Tuesday, May 27, through Thursday, May 29, leading up to the event) Where: Various venues in Jersey City, culminating at Exchange Place Pedestrian Plaza, Jersey City

Various venues in Jersey City, culminating at Exchange Place Pedestrian Plaza, Jersey City Cost: Free admission to most events

The Jersey City Jazz Festival is a city-wide celebration of music featuring 40 performances across various venues in Jersey City. It culminates in a two-day, three-stage party along the Hudson waterfront at Exchange Place Pedestrian Plaza. Most programming is free to the public, with some weeknight club shows being ticketed. Notable performers include legendary artists George Coleman, an 89-year-old saxophone legend, and Billy Hart, an NEA Jazz Master.

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian's Red Hand

What: Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian's Jersey City

Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian's Jersey City When: Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:45 p.m.; Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:45 p.m.; Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Where: Dorrian's Red Hand, 555 Washington St., Jersey City

Dorrian's Red Hand, 555 Washington St., Jersey City Cost: $25 plus a two-item minimum purchase per person and 20% gratuity

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club offers a perfect weekend escape for comedy lovers. It features five shows hosted by Rich Kiamco and guest host Alex Quow, each promising big laughs in the cozy 55-seat Curragh Room at Dorrian's Red Hand. The lineup includes artists from "The Tonight Show," Comedy Central, Netflix, TikTok, and more. Various showtimes offer flexibility, and tickets are affordable.

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

What: Live Music with The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

Live Music with The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute When: Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City Cost: Tickets start at $29.50

Get ready for Beatlemania as Emmy Award-winning tribute band The Fab Four returns to Harrah's Resort Atlantic City for two unforgettable nights. On Friday, May 30, they'll perform "The Early Years," featuring hits such as "Help!" and "A Hard Day's Night." Saturday, May 31, celebrates "The Later Years" with iconic songs including "Hey Jude" and "Here Comes the Sun."

