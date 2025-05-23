Gospel Star Fred Hammond Coming to New Jersey for Free Concert In June

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Fred Hammond performs onstage during the Yamaha Night of Worship at the 2022 NAMM Show Opening Day at Anaheim Convention Center on June 03, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Music legend Fred Hammond will take the stage at Monument Square Park for a free show in New Brunswick. The outdoor performance, part of Middlesex County's FolkLive event, runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m on June 28.

Rising star Kierra Sheard joins the summer lineup at the park's open-air venue. The music fest spotlights sounds and traditions from the area.

"God has blessed me with so many opportunities to travel and share my gift. I love New Jersey. This place is lit!" said Hammond to NJ.com.

At 64, Hammond traces his musical roots to early days spent with his mom at the piano and in church choirs. The sounds of the 1960s shaped his style. "James Brown, man! I'm a 60s musical era lover. Andraé Crouch, James Cleveland, Stevie Wonder. They showed me a different side of music," Hammond said.

The artist wants fans to come ready for fun. "I'm singing all the old hits. I just want everyone to come out and have a good time. All the people coming should dress comfortably because we'll have a ball!"

When it comes to sacred music, Hammond sees two paths. "In gospel, there are thinkers and feelers. To explain, some gospel music allows you to think and understand. And some music makes you feel a certain way. I always want to do music that makes people feel good."

Off stage, Hammond splits time between two film projects. His first, Hood Book, tells the tale of finding faith through music. Details stay under wraps for his second venture, Barbershop Therapy.