Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 23-May 25

The shore will be alive with color and festivities as the Memorial Day weekend events get underway in New Jersey. The Wildwoods International Kite Festival brings thousands of kites to the skies in a colorful display, while Bradley Beach will be hosting one of New Jersey's largest beachfront festivals. Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony will kick off the summer season.

Wildwoods International Kite Festival

What: The 39th annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival

The 39th annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival When: Begins Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7 a.m. and ends Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Begins Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7 a.m. and ends Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey, and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center

On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey, and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center Cost: Free admission for spectators

The Wildwoods International Kite Festival returns for its 39th year, bringing colorful fun to the beach at Rio Grande Avenue and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Friday starts the festival with kite sales, a Friday night social, and a 9 p.m. illuminated night kite fly. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can expect giant inflatable kites, team flying, auctions, games, and activities for the family. On Monday, the festival closes with the World Indoor Kite Exhibition.

Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival

What: Borough of Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival

Borough of Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach

Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach Cost: Free to attend; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival is one of New Jersey's largest holiday celebrations, set along the scenic beachfront. Festivalgoers can experience live music, food vendors, craft booths, a kids' area, and more. The festival starts each day at 9:00 a.m., rain or shine. A Memorial Day Parade honoring veterans will kick off on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the holiday weekend festively.

Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony

What: Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony

Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, at noon

Sunday, May 25, 2025, at noon Where: On the beach at Andrews Avenue, next to the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods

On the beach at Andrews Avenue, next to the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods Cost: Free to attend

Wildwood's annual "Unlocking of the Ocean" ceremony marks the official start of the summer season. Held on the beach next to the Wildwoods Convention Center, local officials, dignitaries, and second-grade students use a large, ornate key to symbolically "unlock" the ocean, signaling that the beaches are open for swimming and sunbathing. This free event often features live music and beach activities, creating a festive atmosphere that kicks off the summer tourism season in the Wildwoods.

