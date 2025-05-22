Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 23-May 25
The shore will be alive with color and festivities as the Memorial Day weekend events get underway in New Jersey. The Wildwoods International Kite Festival brings thousands of kites to…
The shore will be alive with color and festivities as the Memorial Day weekend events get underway in New Jersey. The Wildwoods International Kite Festival brings thousands of kites to the skies in a colorful display, while Bradley Beach will be hosting one of New Jersey's largest beachfront festivals. Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony will kick off the summer season.
Wildwoods International Kite Festival
- What: The 39th annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival
- When: Begins Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7 a.m. and ends Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9 p.m.
- Where: On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey, and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center
- Cost: Free admission for spectators
The Wildwoods International Kite Festival returns for its 39th year, bringing colorful fun to the beach at Rio Grande Avenue and inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Friday starts the festival with kite sales, a Friday night social, and a 9 p.m. illuminated night kite fly. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can expect giant inflatable kites, team flying, auctions, games, and activities for the family. On Monday, the festival closes with the World Indoor Kite Exhibition.
Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival
- What: Borough of Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival
- When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach
- Cost: Free to attend; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Bradley Beach Memorial Day Festival is one of New Jersey's largest holiday celebrations, set along the scenic beachfront. Festivalgoers can experience live music, food vendors, craft booths, a kids' area, and more. The festival starts each day at 9:00 a.m., rain or shine. A Memorial Day Parade honoring veterans will kick off on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the holiday weekend festively.
Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony
- What: Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony
- When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, at noon
- Where: On the beach at Andrews Avenue, next to the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods
- Cost: Free to attend
Wildwood's annual "Unlocking of the Ocean" ceremony marks the official start of the summer season. Held on the beach next to the Wildwoods Convention Center, local officials, dignitaries, and second-grade students use a large, ornate key to symbolically "unlock" the ocean, signaling that the beaches are open for swimming and sunbathing. This free event often features live music and beach activities, creating a festive atmosphere that kicks off the summer tourism season in the Wildwoods.
Other Events
Sussex County offers a mix of festive and enriching activities over Memorial Day weekend. In Newton, fallen heroes are honored at the town's traditional Memorial Day Parade. Art lovers can explore cultural history at a special Japonaise Jewelry Talk in Sparta. For those seeking adventure, an interactive scavenger hunt through Newton adds a playful twist to the holiday weekend.
- Newton's Memorial Day Parade: Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. on Spring Street or Moran Street, Newton
- Japonaise Jewelry Talk: Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. at 336 Main St., Sparta
- Awesome Scavenger Hunt! — Newton's Jolly Jaunt Adventure: Friday, May 23 through Monday, May 26, 2025, at your leisure in Newton's East neighborhood (additional dates available)