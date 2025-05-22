Newark Museum To Hold All-Day Wellness Event in June

This summer, the Newark Museum of Art plans a day-long celebration called Rest Fest. Set for June 29, visitors can try wellness activities from morning to night. The event marks the finale of the North to Shore Festival.

At the helm are two local arts figures. Newark Arts chief Lauren LeBeaux Craig teams up with Newark Riverfront Revival director Marcy DePina. Their vision? A mix of power naps, stretching on mats, and quiet mind sessions.

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to shape the future of this dynamic anchor arts organization, support the critical needs of our diverse artist community, and promote Newark as a city of the arts and a model for community-focused creative placemaking," said said LeBeaux Craig to New Jersey Magazine.

Inside 49 Washington St., guests will find spots for hands-on healing, gentle bodywork, and creative tasks. Between sessions, they might mix custom tea blends or write in the quiet of art-filled rooms.

Before taking charge of arts programs, Craig taught yoga and worked with energy. She switched paths after a decade of law practice, as noted on STEAM Urban.

DePina brings her mix of music knowledge and event skills to shape the schedule. Working through Newark Arts, both women push to make their city shine brighter in the arts world.

The schedule starts soft and builds steam. By nightfall, DJ MD takes over, turning the space into a dance spot. This setup lets guests pick what fits their mood.

Rest Fest fits into a bigger picture, a month-long celebration across New Jersey. The North to Shore Festival spreads through Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City all June long.

While trying wellness activities, guests can see New Jersey's biggest art set. The building shifts roles: part gallery, part wellness space.