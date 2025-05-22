Atlantic City Plans Week-Long Air Show Festival With Classic Aircraft, Fireworks Coming This July

Military jets, old warplanes, and beach events will fill the skies above Atlantic City from July 13-19. The free air shows take place July 15-16 as part of the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival.

"The Soar and Shore Festival Air Show brings together the best of summer entertainment elements," said Herb Gillen, president of Herb Gillen Airshows, to Patch.com. "Crowds will be treated to top-tier air show performances by state-of-the-art aircraft in a festive atmosphere on a gorgeous beach and all free of charge."

Starting at noon, four F-16s from New Jersey's 177th Fighter Wing will streak across the sky. These swift jets pack enough power to break twice the speed of sound.

History takes wing when a Soviet MiG-17 zooms by at 711 mph. A rare B-25 bomber, like those used in the bold 1942 Tokyo raid, will thunder past. Watch for the nimble F4F Wildcat, a tough little fighter from 1940.

Look up to spot the Misty Blues, skilled women who've jumped from planes for 40 years. Nathan Hammond will spin and roll his Super Chipmunk while daredevils walk on wings high above the beach.

As night falls on July 16, Grucci's fireworks paint the sky near Missouri Avenue at 9 p.m. Earlier that day, classic cars line up at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from 2-5 p.m., with pipe organ music filling the air.

"Audiences will be thrilled by the diverse lineup of performing acts and talent we have assembled for this summer," said Gary Musich, CEO of Visit Atlantic City, to NJBIZ.

Fish swim and stakes rise at Jimmy Johnson's tournament, running all week at Farley State Marina. For odd thrills, ESPN brings slippery stairs racing to Missouri Avenue July 17.