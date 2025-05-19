The Kinks Release Final Collection with Rare Live Recordings

The Kinks, (L-R) Dave Davies, Ray Davies, Peter Quaife, and Mick Avory, wait on the set of a television show, ready to perform, 1968. )

British rock legends The Kinks have released the third and final part of their RCA/Arista years collection. The package features remastered tracks and never-before-released live recordings from their iconic Royal Albert Hall show.

Fans can grab the release in several formats, including 2-CD packages, vinyl, or digital downloads. The first disc features 11 remastered studio recordings, while the second captures the energy of a previously unreleased 1993 concert.

This collection covers the period when the band broke through in America. Between '77 and '79, they moved toward arena-ready rock with key albums "Sleepwalker," "Misfits," and "Low Budget."

The first disc includes hits like "Catch Me Now I'm Falling" and "(Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman." Their song "A Rock'n'Roll Fantasy" reached the U.S. Top 40. Music writer Phil Alexander provides new notes on each track.

The second disc brings Albert Hall to life. Listeners will hear powerful versions of "One of Our DJs Is Missing" and "Till The End of The Day." A high-energy take on "You Really Got Me" proves the original band hadn't lost their edge in the early nineties.