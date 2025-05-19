Beatles Tribute Band The Fab Faux Set To Play Full Albums at State Theatre

Music fans will get to hear A Hard Day's Night and Abbey Road performed live when The Fab Faux takes the stage at State Theatre New Jersey. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. on May 31.

"The greatest Beatles cover band — without the wigs," wrote Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke to New Jersey Stage. "The Faux invigorate the artistry of even the Beatles' most intricate studio masterpieces with top chops and Beatlemaniac glee ..."

Will Lee started it all back in 1998. The former CBS Orchestra bassist wanted to play Beatles music without the fake accents and costumes. Now the group includes Jimmy Vivino, Rich Pagano, Frank Agnello, and Jack Petruzzelli.

Two special groups will join the main act: The Hogshead Horns and The Creme Tangerine Strings. Musicians from the Blues Brothers, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Saturday Night Live make up the horn section.

From the mind-bending "Strawberry Fields Forever" to the wild "I Am the Walrus," they nail every note. Extra singers help create the rich sound of songs like "Because" and "Paperback Writer," making the music sound just like the records.

The historic State Theatre New Jersey got a big makeover in December 2021 for its 100th birthday. PBS picked it for their Treasures of New Jersey show. Each year, the theater adds $18 million to New Brunswick's local business.