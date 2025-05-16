The Doors Release First Official Book for 60th Anniversary

3rd September 1968: American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 – 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger.

Rock icons The Doors have released "Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology," their first official book ever. The surviving members share never-before-heard stories while writings from Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek offer intimate glimpses into their history.

As the band celebrates 60 years since their chance meeting in Venice Beach in 1965, guitarist Robby Krieger said, "We don't take it for granted."

Unseen photos and candid interviews chronicle their journey from struggling musicians to rock legends. It all began when two UCLA film students - Morrison and Manzarek - met during their time at university.

When Morrison showed Manzarek his lyrics to "Moonlight Drive," Manzarek instantly recognized their potential. The band's signature sound came together when John Densmore joined in August 1965, mixing jazz rhythms with their raw rock energy.

They took their name from Aldous Huxley's psychedelic book "The Doors of Perception," which drew inspiration from William Blake's writing. Their career-making song "Light My Fire" launched them to fame in 1967.

Before Morrison passed away in 1971, they created six studio albums plus concert recordings and compilations that revolutionized music.

They perfected their sound playing nightly shows on the Sunset Strip. Through explosive performances and innovative records, they pushed music into new territory.

By the time "Waiting for the Sun" came out in 1968, Morrison had evolved into his captivating stage character - the enigmatic "Lizard King" who held audiences spellbound.