McDonald’s Looking to Bring on 375,000 New Employees

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: A sign sits in front of a McDonald’s restaurant on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. During a press conference with U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer yesterday, McDonald’s announced plans to hire up to 375,000 workers this summer .

McDonald's plans to add 375,000 workers across the U.S. This marks their biggest staff increase in five years.

In New Jersey alone, 4,200 jobs will open up. The push comes while the chain faces its worst sales drop since 2020, with numbers falling two quarters straight.

McDonald's has not had this big of a hiring effort since 2019. They're spreading the jobs nationwide, with extra focus on summer staffing needs. With 13,000 U.S. locations and 900 more in the works, they need staff at every level. From cooking to cleaning, these spots need filling fast.

The Garden State's slice of 4,200 jobs will fill spots in both current and future restaurants. Some locations will double their staff count. The mix includes everything from entry-level spots to management roles. They're offering flexible schedules with both short and long hour options.

Customer spending at restaurants has taken a hit lately. The chain's revenue has slipped steadily for half a year - their toughest stretch since COVID struck.

Summer brings crowds, and McDonald's wants to be ready. More hands on deck means faster service when customers flood in during hot days.