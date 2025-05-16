Farm Aid Returns to for 40th Anniversary Concert

ContestsEvents
HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Musician Willie Nelson performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Minneapolis's Huntington Bank Stadium will host Farm Aid's 40th anniversary show on September 20. Fans can grab tickets starting May 16.

The big-name lineup features original founders Willie Nelson and Neil Young, with rock stars John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews headlining. Tickets will run between $101 and $390 for this one-day milestone event.

Back in 1985, Bob Dylan's heartfelt comments about struggling American farmers at Live Aid sparked something big. Just months later, the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium hosted the very first Farm Aid concert on September 22.

That first show drew 80,000 people and tickets vanished quickly. The event raised $7 million, helping family farms survive the financial crisis of the 1980s.

What began as a one-off benefit has turned into a 40-year mission. Annie Nelson and Margo Price stepped up as board members in 2021, adding new voices to the effort.

The group continues pushing for small farmers nationwide. They support sustainable farming practices while helping family farms stay afloat.

This anniversary concert comes as farmers face serious challenges. Recent numbers show growing pressure from trade disputes and rising expenses.

As the concert announcement rolls out, big business news hits the headlines. ThyssenKrupp sees profits drop, while Panasonic plans to cut 10,000 jobs globally.

