Farm Aid Returns to for 40th Anniversary Concert

Minneapolis's Huntington Bank Stadium will host Farm Aid's 40th anniversary show on September 20. Fans can grab tickets starting May 16.

The big-name lineup features original founders Willie Nelson and Neil Young, with rock stars John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews headlining. Tickets will run between $101 and $390 for this one-day milestone event.

Back in 1985, Bob Dylan's heartfelt comments about struggling American farmers at Live Aid sparked something big. Just months later, the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium hosted the very first Farm Aid concert on September 22.

That first show drew 80,000 people and tickets vanished quickly. The event raised $7 million, helping family farms survive the financial crisis of the 1980s.

What began as a one-off benefit has turned into a 40-year mission. Annie Nelson and Margo Price stepped up as board members in 2021, adding new voices to the effort.

The group continues pushing for small farmers nationwide. They support sustainable farming practices while helping family farms stay afloat.

This anniversary concert comes as farmers face serious challenges. Recent numbers show growing pressure from trade disputes and rising expenses.