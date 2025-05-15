Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 16-May 18

New Jersey serves a flavorful and festive weekend with events for every interest. From fresh seafood and live symphonies to vibrant street festivals and outdoor fun, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the season.

The New Jersey Seafood Festival returns to its oceanfront location at Silver Lake Park, bringing nearly 30 food vendors and a selection of seafood favorites. Enjoy scallop kabobs, lobster rolls, and crab legs, along with savory sides such as empanadas and lobster mac and cheese. Choose from funnel cakes, cannoli cream waffles, and Caribbean rum cakes for dessert. Local favorites such as Ragin' Cajun, Mr. Shrimp, and Santo Ceviche are participating. ShorePoint Distributors and 10th Ave Burrito Co. will host a beer, wine, and hard seltzer tent.

New Jersey Symphony presents Xian Conducts Mozart, a program led by conductor Xian Zhang that showcases the talents of principal violinists Eric Wyrick and Francine Storck. The evening features Mozart's beloved "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" and his energetic Symphony No. 35. Wyrick and Storck take center stage for Bach's sublime "Double Violin Concerto." The orchestra will also perform Michael Abels' "Delights and Dances," a bluesy piece spotlighting a string quartet and solo passages from within the ensemble.

Petal Palooza returns to Boonton, New Jersey, for two days of punk rock, hard-hitting metal, and local community spirit. Held at the Boonton Elks Lodge, this all-ages, free-admission event features live music, local vendors, and an atmosphere fueled by energy and connection. With one album, an EP, and several singles released, the featured band brings raw passion and intense sound to the stage, blending fierce riffs and screams with a sincere message of love and belonging.

Other Events

New Jersey offers a variety of events this weekend, from family-friendly festivals to unique food experiences and live sports. Whether exploring historic Smithville or catching a baseball game in Paterson, there's something for everyone to enjoy: