Newark Plans Big Film Studio With Whoopi Goldberg, MBS Group

A major film studio might soon call Newark home. The city has started talks with actress Whoopi Goldberg and The MBS Group about building a production hub that promises jobs and housing in New Jersey's biggest city.

"This development with MBS expands my consistent efforts to bring Newark full circle to its early days as the world's film capital," said Mayor Ras J. Baraka to Insider NJ.

The partnership links Goldberg's production firm with MBS Group's vast network. MBS runs studios in eight countries, with crews working on more than 900 shows yearly across 600 stages. Their reach stretches from small indie films to blockbuster hits.

Plans show a mix of film spaces and new homes. "Mayor Baraka has been a visionary with sourcing creative ways to help increase housing options while continually enhancing our artistic community," said Office of Film & TV Director Desireé Hadley to NJ Biz.com.

Through its "Changing Lenses" program, MBS will teach local residents film industry skills. "In Newark, we're eager to collaborate with local leaders, unions, educational institutions, and nonprofits to build a diverse and skilled local crew base," said Jason Hairston, MBS Chief Studio & Real Estate Officer to Patch.com.

Newark's film scene keeps growing. With an Office of Film and Television already running and Lionsgate Newark Studios on the way, the city draws more productions each year. Its spot near New York City makes it perfect for film crews.