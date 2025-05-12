New Jersey Ice Cream Tour Offers Free Treats at 14 Shops Through August

What started on May 9th, a sweet adventure, has kicked off across New Jersey. The tour spans nine counties and runs until August 31. Visitors who collect stamps can win treats and prizes at each stop.

The "I Licked My Way Through NJ" rewards start small but grow bigger. Get four stamps for a free small scoop. Eight stamps earn a medium scoop. Twelve stamps win you a large scoop. Complete all fourteen stops and take home a special tour shirt.

Want free ice cream for a year? Visit every shop on the list. Send your completed stamp book to Randy's in Pompton Lakes by September 14. One lucky winner gets 52 weeks of sweet treats.

From Ocean City to Westwood, the tour winds through beach towns and city streets. Stop at A La Mode in Ocean City, where waves crash nearby. Try Cliff's Dairy Maid's special mix in Ledgewood. Sample Coney Waffles' wild creations in Belmar.

The shore route features Kohr's smooth swirls in Little Egg Harbor. Miss Mindy's serves up scoops in Berkeley Township. Skipper Dipper brings smiles in Long Beach Township. Up north, Conrad's Crafts Treats in Westwood while Stack Creamery churns fresh flavors in Morristown.

Mid-state stops include Scoop to My Lou's creative combinations in East Brunswick. You Scream Ice Cream dishes joy in Brick. South Jersey sweetens the deal with Peewee's handmade flavors in Medford.

Final stops showcase Surfside's creamy custard in Spring Lake, Randy's scratch-made scoops in Pompton Lakes, and The WooHoo's beachside treats in Beach Haven.

Pick up stamp books at any stop. The trail connects New Jersey's best ice cream spots from sandy shores to tree-lined streets.