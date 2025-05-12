ContestsEvents
ENTER ONLINE: 70’s Soul Jam

Travel back to the 70's with this all-star lineup of bands playing R&B, funk and Philadelphia soul. Get in the groove with tender love songs, slow jams, smooth vocals and…

Nick Polis
70s Soul Jam 6-1-25_Featured

Travel back to the 70’s with this all-star lineup of bands playing R&B, funk and Philadelphia soul. Get in the groove with tender love songs, slow jams, smooth vocals and a touch of disco. With performances by:

The Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “You Are Everything”)
The Delfonics (“Didn’t I [Blow Your Mind This Time],” “La-La [Means I Love You]”)
Blue Magic (“Sideshow,” “Stop to Start,” “Spell,” “What’s Come Over Me”)
The Blue Notes (“Wake Up Everybody,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”)
Heatwave (“Boogie Nights,” “Always and Forever”)

Tickets are on sale now at njpac.org!

Blue MagicHeatwaveNJPACThe DelfonicsThe Stylistics
Nick PolisWriter
