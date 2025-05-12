A Look Back At Cher’s Forgotten ’80s Rock Band, Black Rose

American singer and actress Cher (Cherilyn Sarkarsian La Pier) arrives in London to promote the film ‘Mask’.

In 1980, Cher's under-the-radar rock project Black Rose managed to move 400,000 albums worldwide - with minimal buzz about the superstar's participation.

The band featured a solid lineup of musicians. Les Dudek, Gary Ferguson, Michael Finnigan, Warren Ham, Rocket Ritchotte, and Trey Thompson made up the group. Ham's experience with Kansas and Toto added real credibility.

While playing small LA clubs, Cher maintained her busy Vegas schedule. Her casino shows brought in $300,000 weekly as the band stayed together from '79 to '82.

"[Critics] didn't attack the record, they attacked me," said the singer to Rolling Stone.

After joining Casablanca Records, Black Rose released their album in August 1980. The record didn't make it onto any charts, and the band broke up the following year.

The marketing strategy purposely minimized Cher's involvement. She showed up only in a group photo on the back cover, while her name was left off promotional materials.

Shows were hard to come by. While Hall & Oates offered six opening spots in the Northeast, other big names passed on bringing Black Rose along on tour.

This project influenced Cher's musical direction. Black Rose's style showed up in her 1982 album "I Paralyze" and kicked off her rock comeback later in the 80s.

She chopped off her signature long hair and tried to blend with the band rather than being the focal point. This matched her goal to show the group could make it without riding on her fame.