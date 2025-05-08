Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 9-May 11

From spooky spectacles to high-energy concerts and food-filled festivals, this weekend's events across New Jersey offer a wide range of entertainment. Paranormal Cirque III brings thrills under the big top, while The Smugs and more light up Dingbatz with live music. Maywood's Chow Down Food Truck Fest adds flavor and family fun.

Paranormal Cirque III

What: Paranormal Cirque III

Paranormal Cirque III When: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Where: Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing Cost: $20 to $65

Enter if you dare — Paranormal Cirque invites you into a twisted world under the black and red Clown Castle big top. This isn't your average circus. Acrobats soar, illusionists dazzle, and bizarre creatures stalk the shadows in a haunting blend of theater, cabaret, and pure nightmare fuel. From moments of awe to jolts of fear, every scene is designed to unsettle, entertain, and leave you breathless. Welcome to a paranormal experience you'll never forget.

The Smugs, Biolaced, Kikker, and Jonah Whale

What: Live Music with The Smugs, Biolaced, Kikker, and Jonah Whale

Live Music with The Smugs, Biolaced, Kikker, and Jonah Whale When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Dingbatz, 620 Van Houten Ave., Clifton

Dingbatz, 620 Van Houten Ave., Clifton Cost: $10

Catch a night of raw energy and underground sound at this all-ages show as The Smugs, Biolaced, Kikker, and Jonah Whale take the stage at Dingbatz. Known for its gritty atmosphere and killer acoustics, Dingbatz sets the perfect backdrop for this genre-spanning local and regional talent lineup. Whether you're into punk, metal, or experimental rock, this show promises a high-voltage experience you won't want to miss.

Maywood's Chow Down Food Truck Fest and Vendor Pop-Up

What: Maywood's Chow Down Food Truck Fest and Vendor Pop-Up

Maywood's Chow Down Food Truck Fest and Vendor Pop-Up When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m. Where: Myron Parking Lot, 205 Maywood Ave., Maywood

Myron Parking Lot, 205 Maywood Ave., Maywood Cost: Free to attend; vendors will have items for purchase

Maywood's Food Truck Festival, presented by the Borough of Maywood, returns, bringing a delicious mix of gourmet, international, and boardwalk-style bites to the Myron Parking Lot. Enjoy live music, a vendor pop-up market, a kids zone, a beer garden, and plenty of outdoor seating to kick back and savor the day. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs for extra comfort while enjoying entertainment and relaxing with family and friends.

Other Events

New Jersey is packed with seasonal fun and family-friendly events this weekend. From wine tastings and shopping to classic cars and outdoor celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether planning a day out with mom or looking for local entertainment, these upcoming events offer a great way to spend time in the community: