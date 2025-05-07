Legendary Musicians Defy Age, Continue to Rock Stages Into Their 80s and 90s

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 03: Sir Tom Jones performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

In 2024, nine musical stars in their late 70s and early 90s pack big shows across the country. Their combined record sales top half a billion units. At 91, Frankie Valli leads the pack, with Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, both in their mid-80s, still drawing massive crowds.

"While booking today's hottest, it's the past that continues to rule the concert stages across America," said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment at Mohegan Gaming Entertainment.

Tom Jones, now 85, still belts out hits with his booming voice. Felix Cavaleri, 84, Paul Anka, 83, Tony Orlando, 81, and Rod Stewart, 80, keep the music alive. Billy Joel rounds out this remarkable group at 75.

At Mohegan Sun Arena alone, these stars pulled in 32,000 fans. Young faces mix with old in the crowd, proving their music cuts across time.

Their songs stand as pillars of rock music's finest era. "When Rolling Stone magazine published their 500 greatest songs of all time, the 1960s had the most with 185, the Beatles having the most of any artist at 23. This is why their music and popularity will never die," Cantone said.

While Tony Orlando now sings mainly for veterans' causes, his fellow musicians maintain packed tour schedules at major venues. Short trips between cities don't slow them down.

The mix of new stars and these music veterans keeps Mohegan Sun Arena buzzing. Night after night, fans prove that 1960s music still moves hearts and feet.