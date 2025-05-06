Singer Neil Diamond Gets Special Lifetime Achievement Award at Children’s Diabetes Foundation Gala

American pop singer-songwriter Neil Diamond relaxes with his guitar. Diamond is shortly to make his film debut in a remake of ‘The Jazz Singer’. Original Publication: People Disc – HC0035

Neil Diamond will receive the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award from the Children's Diabetes Foundation at the upcoming 39th Annual Carousel Ball in Denver. The foundation has only given out this special award twice before.

"It's been my absolute joy to have supported the Children's Diabetes Foundation for so many wonderful years... Barbara Davis and her organization have done an immense amount of good helping kids, adults, and their families facing a difficult diagnosis," said Diamond

The award celebrates Diamond's 35 years of dedicated work in diabetes advocacy and fundraising. He joins past recipients Sidney Poitier and Diane Warren in this select group of honorees.

Event chairs Dana Davis and Barbara Davis called the beloved singer a "once-in-a-generation talent" whose "timeless voice" has helped advance diabetes research worldwide, according to Parade Magazine.

The Carousel Ball alternates between Denver and Los Angeles each year. The glamorous event brings together big names from entertainment, business, and charity to support type 1 diabetes causes.

As part of the Advisory Board, Diamond has helped drive important fundraising efforts. A highlight was his 2012 performance with George Clooney at The Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills.

The MacMillan Family will get the High Hopes Tribute Award, recognizing their thirty years of steady support for the foundation's work.