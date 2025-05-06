Rhino Reserve Kicks Off Premium Vinyl Series Featuring Otis Redding, Baby Huey & The Meters

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Otis Redding is honored with a posthumous star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Starting June 27, 2025, vinyl enthusiasts can grab pristine reissues of three soul classics. Each album runs $31.98 as Rhino Records launches its new premium Rhino Reserve collection.

Three classics anchor the initial release: Otis Redding's raw masterpiece "Otis Blue," the gritty funk of Baby Huey's "The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend," and The Meters' groove-heavy "Fire On The Bayou." These 180-gram black vinyl releases come fresh from Fidelity Record Pressing in Oxnard.

Collectors will find these releases easier on their bank accounts. At $31.98, they come in well below Atlantic 75's hefty $60-$65 price point and beat High Fidelity's $39.98 offerings.

Audio expert Chris Bellman from Bernie Grundman Mastering handled the vinyl cutting. Each record comes packed in sturdy cardboard sleeves featuring custom Rhino Reserve artwork.

The Oxnard pressing plant combines traditional methods with modern technology. Their team carefully monitors each production step to ensure flawless sound quality.

The standout release, "Otis Blue," originally dropped in September 1965 on Stax Records' Volt label. This classic delivered hits like "I've Been Loving You Too Long," plus Redding's powerful cover of the Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and the original version of "Respect."