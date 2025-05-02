State Theatre Adds Tony Winner ‘Stereophonic’ to Upcoming 2025-26 Season

The State Theatre in New Brunswick has put tickets on sale at STNJ.org for its upcoming 2025-26 Broadway lineup of four main shows.

The season starts with Mrs. Doubtfire on November 1-2, followed by Kinky Boots from February 27 to March 1. The acclaimed Stereophonic runs March 27-29, with The Music Man closing out the main series from May 8-10, 2026.

Fresh off Broadway, Stereophonic tells the tale of a 1970s band through music written by Arcade Fire's Will Butler and scripted by David Adjmi. The show picked up 13 Tony nods in its 2024 run.

Three extra shows round out the year. Elf the Musical takes the stage November 14-16, while Richard Thomas steps into Mark Twain's shoes March 5-6. The wild antics of Spamalot wrap things up June 27-28, 2026.

Starting August 1, anyone can buy tickets to any show. The box office will handle sales for both main and extra shows.

This mix of shows spans decades of theater history. Stereophonic just finished its first run two months ago, while The Music Man has charmed crowds since 1957.