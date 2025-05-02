Boston’s Tatte Bakery Opens First New Jersey Spot May 5

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew
The first New Jersey branch of Tatte Bakery and Café will start serving customers at 222 East Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood on May 5. This marks their 45th shop, with space for 110 guests inside and extra seating outside.

"Each location is distinctly unique, featuring warm, yet clean interiors designed for comfort and conversation, and one-of-a-kind vintage accents like its signature antique bakery scale and antique light fixtures," said a company spokesperson to Patch.

The business started small. Back in 2007, Tzurit Or, who moved from Israel, sold baked goods at a Boston market stand. Now the menu boasts rich cheesecakes topped with fresh berries, house-made preserves, and special drinks like their signature pistachio latte.

Baker's Craft Jerusalem Bagels are made from scratch each morning. The kitchen staff prepares Shakshuka, eggs simmered in zesty sauce, and pairs it with fresh-baked challah.

To support the local community, the bakery will match gifts up to $2,500 for the Social Service Association of Ridgewood, which has served local families since 1913.

Doors open at 7 a.m. weekdays and Saturday, closing at 8 p.m. Sunday hours run 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit www.tattebakery.com to browse their full menu and find other locations.

