Motorcycle Saftey Awareness Month 2025

Summer is coming. We should all be extra cautious when sharing the road with motorcyclists, be mindful of motorcycles, look twice to save a life. Any traffic collision can become…

Summer is coming.

We should all be extra cautious when sharing the road with motorcyclists, be mindful of motorcycles, look twice to save a life.

Any traffic collision can become life-threatening. One of the most common and devastating consequences of a crash is a traumatic brain injury.  

Motorcycle safety is an ongoing responsibility for all road users. By consistently following safe driving and riding practices and sharing them with others, all motorists can help reduce the number of motorcyclist fatalities on America’s roads.

National Statistics

Motorcycle riders continue to be overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes. In 2023, there were 6,335 motorcyclists killed, 15% of all traffic fatalities.

NHTSA data show that this is the highest number of motorcyclists killed since at least 1975. To keep everyone safe, we urge drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be alert, and we're reminding motorcyclists to make themselves visible, to use DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets, and to always ride sober.

What You Can Do To Be Safe & Aware

As always, motorcycle riders are reminded to follow helmet and road laws.

Visit JerseyDrives.com for more information. Take your pledge to share the road, enter for a contest giveaway, and make our roads a safer place. Share the road, you could save a life.

Sponsored by BIANJ and The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety

TAKE THE PLEDGE

As we celebrate Motorcycle Safety Month, remember that motorcyclists are more than just riders—they are someone's loved ones, friends, and family members. Behind every helmet is a person with a story, hopes, and dreams. Let's share the road with care and respect. Look twice; save a life. Whether you're a motorcyclist or a driver, we all play a role in keeping our roads safe. Join us in promoting awareness and safety for all road users.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
