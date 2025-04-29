Newark’s Chamblee Square Park Gets Design Award After Makeover

Newark officials showed off the transformed Chamblee Square Park at 556-560 Hunterdon Street last week. The project won an "Excellence in Design - Multi-Use Facility - Playground Award" from the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association.

Before this park, kids had nowhere to play within a 10-minute walk. Now the space buzzes with activity, mixing play structures, fitness zones, and water features in one spot.

"Chamblee Square Park isn't just a much-needed playground; it is a masterpiece in design that highlights the inclusion and sense of belonging that Newarkers are known for," said Mayor Ras Baraka to Patch.

The site honors Rev. Ernest Lee Chamblee, who served the Hunterdon Street area until 2019. He spent his days finding jobs for residents, sharing food with those in need, and keeping the streets clean.

Local input shaped the park's final design. Since its gates swung open, visitors have flocked to this new community spot, proving how much the area craved public space.

At the opening ceremony, Rev. Chamblee's widow, Deloase, joined relatives to cut the ribbon. They gathered to honor his years of service to others.

"Here on Hunterdon Street, the legacy of Reverend E.L. Chamblee and his family lives on," said Donnell Redding, who leads the Department of Recreation, Cultural Affairs, & Senior Services.

Kids laugh and play while adults chat on benches. The space has quickly turned into the neighborhood's beating heart.