Jazz Stars Bill Charlap and Christian McBride Team Up for Duo Show at William Paterson University

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: Bill Charlap performs during the Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala: Celebrating Tony Bennett at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2024 in New York City.

Two musical giants took the stage at William Paterson University's Shea Center last Sunday at 3 p.m. The Grammy-decorated pair blended piano and bass mastery in an intimate performance.

"Everything is about connection," Charlap said to NJ.com. "It's not just connection with the musicians you're playing with, but with the entire audience, the listeners collectively and individually."

The musicians picked the William Paterson University Jazz Room Series for this rare collaboration. Their ties to New Jersey run deep: Charlap directs Jazz Studies at William Paterson, while McBride leads music programs at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

From his early days in Philadelphia, McBride's bass skills caught attention. Now based in Montclair, his music spans from jazz with Chick Corea to pop with Paul McCartney and Sting.

West Orange resident Charlap grew up steeped in music. His father wrote Broadway tunes, his mother sang alongside Benny Goodman. His own path led to collaborations with Tony Bennett and Wynton Marsalis.

Without a full band, the duo format creates unique possibilities. "The piano-based duo is a magical dance, because you are freed from the necessity to be a full rhythm section," Charlap noted.