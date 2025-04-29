Bradley Beach Awards $380,000 Contract for Historic Church Demolition

Bradley Beach officials picked TTL Services LLC to demolish the old church at 319 LaReine Ave. The $380,000 job starts after workers auction off church items on April 30.

Six firms wanted the work. TTL Services, based in Ridgewood, won with the lowest price. The town picked this path after voters shot down a $10 million fix-up plan in 2022: more than three-quarters said no.

"The fact of the matter is it never would have cost the town that kind of money ...They made it impossible. They were not interested in trying to save this building," said Paul Neshamkin, president of the Bradley Beach Historical Society, to The Coast Star.

Back in 2020, the town bought the Queen Anne building from Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The price tag hit $1.2 million, with upkeep pushing total costs near $2 million.

Stained glass, wooden pews, and sacred art will go under the hammer on April 30. Peter Costanzo Auctioneers will run both live and web sales. Items might fetch up to $1,600 each.

The site will split into four lots for sale. Mayor Al Gubitosi thinks buyers might pay $1 million total.

Since 1927, locals used the gym inside for community events. The First United Methodist Church stopped worship services in 2015, which started the path to its sale.

Starting April 24, folks can check out what's for sale. More viewing times open up on April 26 and 29. Buyers must grab small items by May 2. Big stuff like the organ needs to go by May 12.

The auction house takes 15% of each sale, promising at least $2,000 to the town. They'll give away some pieces free, like the main altar and big lectern.